Cozens scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Cozens helped out on the Sabres' first goal and then added an insurance tally to round out the scoring. The 22-year-old has three goals and three helpers over his last six outings. He was reunited with John-Jason Peterka and Jack Quinn as his wingers for Wednesday's game, and that trio could stick after combined for four goals in the comeback win. Cozens is up to nine tallies, 26 points, 113 shots on net, 40 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 45 contests overall.