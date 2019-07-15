Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Pens entry-level contract

Cozens (thumb) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Monday.

The Sabres selected Cozens with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft. The 18-year-old forward suited up for the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL in 2018-19, dominating his competition to the tune of 34 goals and 84 points in 68 games. Cozens was already a long shot to make Buffalo's Opening Night roster this season, but he's now expected to be sidelined until at least mid-September due to a thumb injury he suffered during the Sabres' development camp, which all but ensures that he'll be returning to junior for the 2019-20 campaign.