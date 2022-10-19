Cozens registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Cozens led all Sabres forwards with 19:09 of ice time, and he was rewarded with a helper on Alex Tuch's empty-net goal. Through three games, the 21-year-old Cozens has two helpers, seven shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. The first-round pick from 2019 is clearly a part of the future, and his early usage suggests strong play could earn him a more steady top-six role compared to the third-line assignment he's been given initially.