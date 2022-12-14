Cozens racked up three assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

It's the fourth three-point effort in the last six games for the 21-year-old. Cozens' hot streak stretches back further than that, however, and over his last 16 contests he's delivered six goals and 22 points, with 10 of those points (two goals, eight helpers) coming on the power play. Tage Thompson, who also had a three-point night in Tuesday's rout, is getting most of the attention, but Cozens has been nearly as important to Buffalo's emergence as an offensive juggernaut over the last few weeks.