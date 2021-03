Cozens recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Cozens has seen increased responsibility with Jack Eichel (upper body) out of the lineup. In Tuesday's game, Cozens set up Sam Reinhart as the Sabres' top line tied the game at 1-1 just 4:33 into the first period. The 20-year-old Cozens hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in his last six games. He's up to five points, 16 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating through 19 contests in his rookie season.