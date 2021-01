Cozens scored his first career NHL goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals.

The teenager stole the puck in the neutral zone midway through the second period, creating a 3-on-2 rush for Buffalo that he finished it off himself by picking the top corner over Vitek Vanecek's shoulder from the faceoff circle. Cozens has two points through five games to begin his rookie campaign, and he's already pushing his way up the depth chart for the Sabres.