Cozens will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Minnesota after he left Thursday's game versus Winnipeg with an undisclosed injury in the third period and did not return, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Cozens was butt-ended by Nate Schmidt on Thursday, halfway through the final stanza and was unable to continue. Cozens was not at practice Saturday and will be replaced by Rasmus Asplund if he is unable to go. The 21-year-old center has 17 goals and 43 points in 48 games this season as he has taken his game to a new level after picking up 17 goals and 51 points in 120 games over his first two seasons in the NHL.