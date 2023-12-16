Cozens scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Cozens ended his 11-game goal drought with the opening tally in the second period. He went on to set up both of Casey Mittelstadt's goals in the third, one which tied the game at 2-2 and the other going into an empty net. Cozens has maintained a top-six role despite his sluggish offense and the Sabres' return to health up front in recent weeks. For the year, the 22-year-old center has five goals, 11 helpers, 74 shots on net, 26 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 29 appearances.