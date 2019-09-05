Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Returns to practice

Cozens (thumb) will participate in Thursday's "Prospects Challenge" practice.

Cozens' presence at practice doesn't necessarily mean that he's fully recovered from the surgery he underwent on his left thumb in July, but it does suggest that he's on the verge of receiving medical clearance from the Sabres' training staff. A decision on whether the seventh overall pick from the 2019 draft will participate in this weekend's "Prospects Challenge" games will be made Friday morning. If he's given the green light to suit up for those exhibition matches, all signs would point to him being a full participant at Buffalo's training camp, which is set to get underway next week.