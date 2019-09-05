Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Returns to practice
Cozens (thumb) will participate in Thursday's "Prospects Challenge" practice.
Cozens' presence at practice doesn't necessarily mean that he's fully recovered from the surgery he underwent on his left thumb in July, but it does suggest that he's on the verge of receiving medical clearance from the Sabres' training staff. A decision on whether the seventh overall pick from the 2019 draft will participate in this weekend's "Prospects Challenge" games will be made Friday morning. If he's given the green light to suit up for those exhibition matches, all signs would point to him being a full participant at Buffalo's training camp, which is set to get underway next week.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.