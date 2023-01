Cozens found the back of the net in a 5-3 win against St. Louis on Tuesday.

Cozens provided a shorthanded goal on an empty net at 19:00 of the third period to put the Sabres up 5-3. It was his 17th goal and 43rd point in 47 games this season. Cozens is on a roll, contributing three goals over his last four contests.