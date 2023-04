Cozens scored a goal on three shots in the Sabres' 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

Cozens opened the scoring Tuesday, scoring on the power play to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead. This goal gives Cozens six points in his last seven games as he continues his breakout campaign. On the season, the Canadian forward has 28 goals and 62 points in 74 games.