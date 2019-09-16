Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Seemingly past injury

Cozens (thumb) is expected to play in Monday's preseason opener against Pittsburgh, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft missed some crucial time this summer after breaking his thumb, but he played in the Prospects Challenge earlier this month and will see meaningful ice time Monday. The team seems to prefer Cozens going back to juniors, though he'll have a small window to prove the brass should reconsider. Longer term, the Sabres have a clear need for a No. 2 or No. 3 center, so he's being counted on to become a difference maker at some point in the next 2-3 seasons.