Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Sent back to juniors

Cozens was reassigned to his junior club WHL Letherbridge on Thursday.

Cozens put together a strong preseason and seemed like a candidate to play nine games before being sent down to juniors, but it appears the Sabres wanted to get him back to Letherbridge right away. If the 18-year-old can improve upon the 34 goals and 50 assists he put up in 68 games last year, he should be a serious contender for a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign.