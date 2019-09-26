Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Sent back to juniors
Cozens was reassigned to his junior club WHL Letherbridge on Thursday.
Cozens put together a strong preseason and seemed like a candidate to play nine games before being sent down to juniors, but it appears the Sabres wanted to get him back to Letherbridge right away. If the 18-year-old can improve upon the 34 goals and 50 assists he put up in 68 games last year, he should be a serious contender for a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.