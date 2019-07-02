Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Set for thumb procedure
Cozens will undergo surgery to repair a thumb injury he suffered during Buffalo's prospect camp.
After being selected seventh overall at the 2019 NHL Draft, Cozens was certainly in contention to earn a roster spot for Opening Night against Pittsburgh on Oct. 3. Now the waters have muddied regarding the youngster's 2019-20 campaign. Depending on how long he is expected to be out, the team didn't provide a recovery timeline, the center may be best suited by returning to juniors, which would allow the Sabres to wait a year to sign him to an entry-level deal.
