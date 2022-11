Cozens notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Cozens set up Jacob Bryson's marker just 28 seconds into the game. This was Cozens' first assist since Oct. 18, but he tallied four times in the seven games in between. The 21-year-old center has seven points, 28 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating in 11 contests overall. He's been an effective depth scorer in a middle-six role, and he should continue to show progress throughout the campaign.