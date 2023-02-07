Cozens signed a seven-year, $49.7 million contract extension with the Sabres on Tuesday.

At just 21 years old, Cozens is currently in his third full NHL season, and he's already set new career highs in both goals (17) and assists (26) through just 49 games this year. The seventh overall pick from the 2019 Entry Draft should only continue to improve while seeing top-six usage and plenty of time with the man advantage as he enters his prime over the next few campaigns . It wouldn't be surprising to see Cozens top the 30-goal and 80-point marks in 2023-24.