Cozens (undisclosed) was sore after Wednesday's morning skate and won't play versus the Blue Jackets, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

It doesn't seem to be a significant injury at this time, but the Sabres will be cautious with one of their top centers. Cozens could be available for Friday's preseason finale versus the Penguins or Buffalo's Opening Night game next Thursday versus the Rangers.