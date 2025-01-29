Cozens picked up two assists in a 7-2 win over Boston on Tuesday.

This was Cozen's first multi-point game since late December. He's really struggled this season, and he has just 26 points, including 10 goals, in 50 games this season. The previous 31-goal, 68-point pivot is on pace for a mere 16-goal, 43-point season. We're not sure what's up with Cozens this season, but it won't help that right now, the social media trolls have him in every trade scenario with Vancouver that can be imagined. He can't be activated in redraft leagues.