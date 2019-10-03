Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Starts WHL season hot
Cozens picked up a goal and an assist in WHL Lethbridge's 3-2 loss to Saskatoon on Wednesday.
Cozens added a game-high six shots on goal and won 17-of-20 face off attempts. The 2019 seventh overall selection has registered four goals and eight points in his first three games back with the Hurricanes. He should be among the league scoring leaders all season long and it's far more likely than not that Cozens is playing in the NHL in the fall of 2020.
