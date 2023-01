Cozens (undisclosed) remains day-to-day after practicing Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Cozens sat out Saturday's contest against Minnesota and it hasn't been determined yet if he will play Wednesday versus Carolina. He has produced 17 goals and 43 points in 48 games this season. If Cozens doesn't return Wednesday, his next chance to play will be Feb. 11 against the Flames.