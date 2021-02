Cozens (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.

Cozens skated Tuesday morning, indicating that he's no longer in the league's COVID-19 protocol. However, he'll likely need a few more sessions to ramp up his conditioning before re-entering the lineup, and he'll be on non-roster injured reserve for the time being. The 20-year-old has suited up for nine NHL games this year, producing two goals and an assist.