Cozens scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Cozens stretched the Sabres' lead to 6-3 in the third period. The 21-year-old center has scored all four of his goals this year in the last six games as he continues to look more comfortable at the NHL level. He's up to six points, 26 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through nine contests. Despite his third line role, he's yet to see less than 15:05 of ice time in any outing.