Cozens has 60 points through 37 games with WHL Lethbridge.

Cozens is tied for eighth in WHL scoring, but has played fewer contests than anyone ahead of him. His 1.622 points per game ranks him second in the league. Combine that with a strong showing at the World Junior Championship where he posted nine points in seven games, the Sabres have to be thrilled with how their 2019 seventh overall selection is panning out.