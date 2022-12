Cozens scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

It was another big night for the 21-year-old, but it wasn't enough with Nathan MacKinnon piling up five points for Colorado. Cozens has found another gear over the last month, recording four multi-point performances in his last 11 games and delivering five goals and 13 points over that stretch, and the 2019 first-round pick appears to be on his way to a breakout campaign.