Cozens scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 7-6 shootout win over the Red Wings.

The 21-year-old's first tally of the night gave him 30 on the season -- a huge jump from the 13 he scored in 2021-22. Cozens is putting the finishing touches on a breakout campaign, and while the Sabres are all but eliminated from the playoffs, he's going down swinging with five goals and nine points in the last eight games.