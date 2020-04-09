Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Top prospect keeps growing his game
Cozens concluded the 2019-20 WHL season with 85 points in 51 games for Lethbridge. He was also one of three forwards named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.
The Sabres' No. 7 overall selection in 2019 made another stride in his development this year, scoring at the best pace of his junior career (1.67 points per game) while contributing nine points in seven contests for gold medal-winning Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships. Had both the WHL and NHL not suspended play in mid-March, it's conceivable that the 19-year-old could have gotten his first taste of NHL action for a couple games with Buffalo well out of playoff contention. Although there's a way that could still happen, Cozens will more likely set his sights toward Sabres camp next fall and look to crack the big club's roster, though the team could elect to send him back to Lethbridge since he has a year (or two, technically) of junior eligibility remaining.
