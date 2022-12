Cozens recorded a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Columbus. The goal and one assist came on the power play.

Cozens was one of four Sabres to post at least three points in the first period. Buffalo cruised to victory after scoring six unanswered goals in the opening frame, while Cozens boosted his season totals to 10 goals and 17 assists through 26 games, including five goals and seven assists during his current five-game point streak.