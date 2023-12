Cozens registered two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss against the Blues.

In the past nine games, Cozens has recorded four points (one goal and three assists) and 26 shots on goal. The 22-year-old is averaging 17:55 of ice time in this span and has contributed on the power play scoring one goal. He is playing on the second line with JJ Peterka and Zach Benson who are also youngsters in the league.