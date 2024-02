Cozens recorded a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Cozens picked up his first assist on Jordan Greenway's opening tally in the first period before setting up Tage Thompson on a power play in the second. The 23-year-old Cozens has been productive for the better part of a month now, tallying four goals and 11 points in his last 10 contests. Following a prolonged slump earlier this year, Cozens is now up to 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) through 52 games.