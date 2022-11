Cozens collected two assists, one on the power play and one short-handed, in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a strong display of special-teams prowess from the third-year center, although the helpers were his first points on both the PP and PK this season. Cozens has four goals and 10 points through 14 games, and the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft appears ready to take a big step forward in 2022-23.