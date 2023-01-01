Cozens scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston.

With Buffalo down 3-2 and time ticking away in the third period, the 21-year-old got to work. His blast from the faceoff circle trickled through Jeremy Swayman with only 97 seconds left in regulation to force OT, then with a little over a minute left in the extra frame, Cozens stripped Patrice Bergeron of the puck in Buffalo's end, carried it the length of the ice then dropped it to Alex Tuch in the slot for the game-winner after drawing two defenders to him. Cozens finished 2022 on a roll, piling up four goals and 16 points over 11 games in December as he remains on pace for a breakout campaign.