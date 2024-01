Cozens scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

He helped set up John-Jason Peterka for the game's opening tally midway through the first period, and Cozens then capped the scoring with an empty-netter just before the final horn. The performance snapped a brief four-game point drought for Cozens, and the 22-year-old is having trouble regaining his 2022-23 form, scoring seven goals and 22 points in 40 contests this season.