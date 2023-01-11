Cozens recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

The 21-year-old is heating up again. Cozens has three multi-point performances in his last six games, putting him back on a point-a-game pace for the season with 13 goals and 39 points in 39 contests -- one more point than he had over 79 games in 2021-22. His 14 points on the power play (three goals, 11 helpers) is also a new career high.