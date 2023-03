Cozens notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period, converting a slick pass from Jack Quinn. Cozens has slowed down since his blistering start to the season, but through 12 games in March he still has a tidy five goals and eight points and has reached 60 points for the first time in his career. Next milestone on tap -- Cozens needs two more tallies for his first 30-goal campaign.