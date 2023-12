Cozens scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He helped set up Rasmus Dahlin just 30 seconds into the game for the opening tally, and Cozens also wired home Buffalo's final goal midway through the third period, but the team got thoroughly out-played in between. It's the second multi-point performance in the last three games for Cozens, and after a quiet November the 22-year-old has two goals and nine points over the last 11 contests.