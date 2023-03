Cozens tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Cozens gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, beating Matt Murray after corraling a loose puck in front of the net. The 22-year-old Cozens would add an assist later in the period on Alex Tuch's power-play tally. It's been a breakout season for Cozens, who's up to 26 goals and 57 points through 65 games while earning a consistent role in Buffalo's top six.