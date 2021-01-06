Cozens, who has starred for Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, will take a private charter jet straight to Buffalo (likely Wednesday), per Bob McKenzie of TSN.

This would allow Cozens to join Sabres camp as soon as possible by "reducing/eliminating" the need for a seven-day quarantine. It's unclear yet if he'll be able to avoid the quarantine requirement completely, but it would certainly be a boon to the Sabres if their prized 2019 No. 7 overall pick could be ready for the season-opener Jan. 14 against Washington. The Yukon native hasn't yet set foot on NHL ice, but with 16 points (and counting) through six games at the World Juniors, Cozens looks ready for prime time.