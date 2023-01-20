Cozens scored the winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Cozens ended the game just 12 seconds into overtime, corralling a rink-long feed from Rasmus Dahlin before sliding the puck past Ilya Sorokin on a breakaway. Cozens is up to 15 goals and 26 assists through 44 games, with 14 of his career-high 41 points coming on the power play.