Cozens (upper body) will not be in Monday's lineup against the Capitals, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Cozens will miss his second straight game after suffering an injury against the Penguins on Mar. 11. The 20-year-old forward has posted a minus-7 rating with five points through 20 games this season. He's still considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's contest in New Jersey.