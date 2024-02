Comrie (illness) is practicing Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Comrie missed Monday's loss to Anaheim due to an illness, but he should be availalbe to either start or back up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen against Montreal on Wednesday. Comrie has struggled in limited action this season, going 1-6-0 while posting an ugly 3.87 GAA and .868 save percentage through eight top-level appearances.