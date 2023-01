Comrie (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Comrie remains on injured reserve after playing three games with Rochester, going 1-2-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He was 4-7-0 with a 3.62 GAA and an .887 save percentage with the Sabres before he was sent down. Comrie has not seen NHL action since Nov. 16 when he gave up two goals on 24 shots in a loss to Ottawa.