Comrie will defend the home crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Comrie was the back up netminder versus New Jersey on Friday after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Comrie is 8-9-0 with a 3,95 GAA and .877 save percentage this season. He will face the Islanders, who are holding down the first wild card in the Eastern Conference with 83 points, nine points better than the 12th place Sabres.