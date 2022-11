Comrie stopped 29 of 35 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas' final goal was scored into an empty net, but Comrie got beat three times in the third period prior to that as the game got away from the Sabres. The 27-year-old has lost three straight starts and increasingly doesn't look like the answer in net for Buffalo, as Comrie is now saddled with a 3.62 GAA and .885 save percentage on the season.