Comrie (lower body) felt good after participating in Thursday's skate, but he's likely to get into a few more practices before returning, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550

Comrie isn't likely to be ready for Friday's contest against Minnesota or Saturday's game in Pittsburgh, but perhaps he'll be an option Tuesday versus Boston. He has a 1-1-0 record, 2.45 GAA and .914 save percentage in three contests this season. When Comrie's healthy, he might take the No. 2 slot behind Devon Levi, though Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is also in the mix for that role.