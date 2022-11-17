Comrie (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game against Ottawa with 6:52 remaining in the second period, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Comrie stopped 24 of 26 shots before leaving the contest. He absorbed a high hit from Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph, but it also appeared that Comrie's left leg was bent under him. Craig Anderson took over in goal for Buffalo. If Comrie ends up missing any significant chunk of time, then Anderson will likely see his workload increase. Including Wednesday's contest, Comrie has started in 11 of Buffalo's 17 games this season.