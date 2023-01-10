Comrie (lower body) will start at home against Seattle on Tuesday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Comrie, who was activated off the injured reserve list Monday, will start in the NHL for the first time since Nov. 16. He's 4-7-0 with a 3.62 GAA and .887 save percentage in 11 contests this season. Comrie did take part in an AHL conditioning stint that ended Saturday, and he posted 3.03 GAA and .898 save percentage in three contests with Rochester over that span. Buffalo did consider calling up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL and having him start Tuesday, but that idea was scrapped after he woke up with an illness, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said on The Jeff Marek Show. Seattle has the third-best offense with 3.67 goals per game.