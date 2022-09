Comrie is expected to guard the road goal during Wednesday's preseason game versus the Blue Jackets, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Comrie could carve out a significant role with the Sabres this season, as he'll primarily be competing with the 41-year-old Craig Anderson for playing time. Comrie went 10-5-1 while posting a 2.58 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 19 games with Winnipeg last year.