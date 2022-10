Comrie is expected to be in the home crease Saturday when the Sabres take on the Panthers.

Comrie will make his Sabres debut Saturday after a solid 2021-22 campaign with the Jets, in which he went 10-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He'll take on a tough Florida team which beat the Islanders 3-1 in its season opener.