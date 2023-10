Comrie is slated to tend the twine on the road against New Jersey on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Comrie will make his third start of the season while Devon Levi (lower body) remains on the shelf. In those two prior starts, the 28-year-old Comrie went 1-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .923 save percentage. A career backup to this point, Comrie could be in contention to make 20 appearances in a season for the first time in his NHL career.