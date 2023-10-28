Comrie (lower body) is week-to-week according to GM Kevyn Adams, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Buffalo's goaltending depth has been tested early this season, with Devon Levi (lower body) sidelined for the last four games and now Comrie also slated to miss time. The 28-year-old Comrie had gone 1-1-0 with a .914 save percentage to start the season. Devin Cooley was recalled to backup Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Sunday, though the Sabres are hopeful that Levi will be able to return next week.